UK, Canada reject push for imposed peace in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, held telephone talks on August 11, during which they discussed international initiatives aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Both leaders emphasized that any peace deal must be agreed jointly with Kyiv and cannot be imposed from outside.

It was stated on the website of the Prime Minister of the UK's Office.

The UK and Canada oppose the imposed peace on Ukraine

Starmer and Carney welcomed the further steps being taken under the leadership of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to achieve peace, but emphasized that the outcome of these efforts must fully take into account Ukraine's interests and position.

During the conversation, the parties reaffirmed their unwavering support for Kyiv, emphasized the need to stop Russian aggression, and end the killings. They emphasized that Ukraine's future must be based on freedom, sovereignty, and the right of its people to self-determination.

The leaders agreed to continue to coordinate with Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the coming days to strengthen joint efforts for a just peace.

