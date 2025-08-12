Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Putin to resist peace, ISW forecasts Alaska Summit outcome

Putin to resist peace, ISW forecasts Alaska Summit outcome

Publication time 12 August 2025 11:11
Why Trump-Putin talks will not shift Kremlin's stance — ISW
The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to change his position on the war in Ukraine. He is not currently showing any willingness to compromise to end the war against Ukraine, and the talks with Donald Trump on August 15 in Alaska are unlikely to affect this position.

It was stated in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform in Washington by George Barros, head of the Russia and Geospatial Intelligence Group at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW believes that there will be a meeting in Alaska  

"Putin has shown no willingness to compromise on his military goals. I don't think that will change at Friday's Summit," he noted, commenting on expectations from talks between the leaders of the United States and Russia.

Barros also recalled ISW's previous assessment that the Kremlin would likely try to use the meeting to deepen the differences between the United States and European countries.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that Washington has significant resources and leverage that could force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table, but they have not yet been fully applied.

"So far, the government of the United States has refused to use all its options to force Putin to sit at the negotiating table," Barros emphasized.

Kremlin to use Alaska summit to divide US and EU — ISW

USA vladimir putin negotiations Аляска ISW peace negotiations
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
