President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House is promoting a new initiative called the Board of Peace. The public launch event is scheduled to take place at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22.

Novyny.LIVE reported this information on Tuesday, January 20.

What is the Board of Peace, and why is it being brought to Davos?

The Board of Peace is a new intergovernmental platform positioned to "stabilize, restore governance, and ensure long-term peace" in conflict zones.

However, the concept is broader; Washington is open about its intention to expand the format. Davos is the perfect place to sell a new global institution and test the reaction of allies because it's where politics, money, and "grand designs for the future" converge.

Who initiated it, and when?

President Donald Trump initiated the idea in January 2026 when the administration announced the formation of the Board of Peace and sent invitations to approximately 60 countries.

The key detail is the membership model. Reuters reports that countries are offered a three-year term, and a "permanent seat" is tied to a $1 billion contribution. According to the invitation text and project charter, Trump will remain chairman for life.

Who is involved, and what is the structure?

The publicly named members of the "core," or the executive level, include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio; special envoy Steve Witkoff; former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; and Jared Kushner, among others.

Meanwhile, invitations are being sent to state leaders, and this is where the politics begin. Some European governments are reacting cautiously because they see a risk of competition with the UN and a concentration of power in Washington's hands.

What does this mean in practice?

The Board of Peace concerns the architecture of conflict management. This includes who sets the agenda, who controls the reconstruction funds, who establishes the transitional management rules, and who gets to call their model "more effective than old institutions."

Davos is an ideal stage for this logic: they have always embraced new global formats, especially if they are presented as "faster and more pragmatic."

Another question is whether their allies will buy into it without reading the fine print. When the entry ticket costs $1 billion, it's no longer diplomacy but expensive networking.

Head of Zelensky's Office at Davos

According to media reports, Budanov is among the Ukrainian representatives who arrived in Davos. Such trips are usually tied to coordinating positions, red lines, and the logic of future contacts. When a person enters an event through the negotiating rooms rather than a panel, it is usually a stronger position.

Budanov is a key speaker for the Ukrainian side and plays a central role in the negotiation process as a point of synchronization for the security bloc, understanding the intentions of the enemy, and realistic architecture of guarantees.

According to the German publication Bild, Donald Trump, the head of the White House, will arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos with the largest American delegation in the forum's history. The delegation includes over 300 officials and staff from the administration.

The forum will bring together around 1,300 politicians, business leaders, and NGO representatives for significant geopolitical discussions. Trump will attend in person, and observers are calling the visit a demonstration of strength. They expect him to promote his vision of a new world and economic order.

