Board of Peace: Trump confirms Putin invite, comments on Macron

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump confirmed that he invited Vladimir Putin to participate in the Peace Council he is forming with several other world leaders. Also, the U.S. leader commented on the French president's position.

Trump made this statement while answering journalists' questions about the new format's composition and certain European politicians' reactions.

Advertisement

Trump confirmed that he had invited Putin to the Peace Council and commented on Macron

When asked about the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to join the Peace Council, Trump said that this issue is not critical. He added that the French leader's participation is not crucial, considering that Macron will soon leave office.

Meanwhile, Trump added that he could impose 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne if necessary. According to Trump, this would cause Macron to change his position. The U.S. president emphasized that Macron's participation is optional.

Read more: