Main News of the day Trump ties Greenland ambitions to Nobel Peace Prize

Trump ties Greenland ambitions to Nobel Peace Prize

Publication time 19 January 2026 14:11
Nobel snub fueled Greenland plan, Trump tells Norway
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre explaining his intention to take control of Greenland. He linked this to his not having been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Bloomberg reports this. 

Why does Trump want Greenland

According to the agency, Trump wrote in the letter that, since he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, he no longer feels obligated to focus exclusively on peace. Therefore, he wants to take control of Greenland.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump says in the letter.

He emphasized that he can now consider what is best for the United States. The American leader also believes that the world will not be safe unless the United States has full control over Greenland. 

Meanwhile, the publication noted that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Nobel Committee in Oslo and that the Norwegian government has no influence over this process. 

Earlier, Trump had claimed that Russia poses a threat to Greenland. He said that for almost 20 years, NATO countries have repeatedly urged Denmark to eliminate risks.

Meanwhile, the government of Greenland reported that Denmark would increase its military presence due to Trump. The American leader stated that he does not agree with this decision and essentially threatened the prime minister of the autonomous territory with political consequences.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
