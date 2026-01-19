Trump slams Denmark over lack of action in Greenland security

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The U.S. president accused Denmark of failing to take adequate measures to counter the Russian threat in Greenland. He claims that the Danish authorities have ignored security issues in this region for a long time, despite numerous warnings from allies.

He made this statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

Russia poses a danger to Greenland

The White House leader said that, over the past 20 years, NATO countries had repeatedly urged Denmark to eliminate risks associated with Russia's activity in the northern region.

However, he said, these appeals have not yielded results, and the situation has not changed significantly.

"Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! " Trump wrote in a post.

He emphasized that the issue of Greenland cannot be ignored anymore and requires specific, decisive action.

