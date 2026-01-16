Lindsey Graham made a statement about the war in Ukraine

US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Reuters

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the United States does not want to end the war in Ukraine by rewarding the aggressor. He noted that it is unrealistic to expect that every Russian soldier will be expelled from Ukrainian territory in the near future.

Graham wrote about this on his X page.

Lindsey Graham on Ending the War in Ukraine

"Also, when it comes to land swaps, I am realistic that every Russian soldier won’t be evicted from Ukraine any time soon. However, we do not want to end this conflict in a manner that rewards aggression. The world is watching," the senator said.

He added that he appreciates the hard work of President Donald Trump and his team, who are trying to end the bloodshed in Ukraine "honorably and justly."

Lindsey recalled that any security agreement to end the bloodshed in Ukraine must be submitted to Congress.

"I have followed the details closely. The goal is to make sure we do a deal this time that stops future invasions, something Obama and Biden failed to do," the Republican noted.

