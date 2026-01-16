Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump says Machado gave him her Nobel medal

Trump says Machado gave him her Nobel medal

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 January 2026 11:10
Trump confirms he received Machado’s Nobel medal
Donald Trump and Maria Machado. Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

President Donald Trump confirmed Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado's claim that he had received her Nobel Peace Prize medal. He emphasized that it was a "wonderfull gesture of mutual respect."

Trump wrote this on the social networking platform Truth Social.

Advertisement

What Trump said about receiving the Nobel medal 

Several hours ago, Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado announced that she had given Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize medal during their meeting.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!" he said on Truth Social.

However, legally and officially, Machado remains the laureate.

Read more:

USA Donald Trump Nobel Prize politicians Venezuela
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
