Trump confirms he received Machado’s Nobel medal

Donald Trump and Maria Machado. Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

President Donald Trump confirmed Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado's claim that he had received her Nobel Peace Prize medal. He emphasized that it was a "wonderfull gesture of mutual respect."

Trump wrote this on the social networking platform Truth Social.

What Trump said about receiving the Nobel medal

Several hours ago, Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado announced that she had given Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize medal during their meeting.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!" he said on Truth Social.

However, legally and officially, Machado remains the laureate.

