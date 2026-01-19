Putin got invited to the "Board of Peace"

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join the "Board of Peace," created by the U.S. President Donald Trump. Moscow is currently considering the invitation.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced this to Russian media outlets.

Putin invited to the "Board of Peace"

Peskov stated that Moscow is reviewing the proposal and hopes to communicate with the U.S. to clarify the details. Peskov confirmed that the invitation was received through diplomatic channels and emphasized that no decision has been made yet.

Note that the "Board for Peace" is part of the peace plan developed with Trump's help to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. He is expected to head this body, which is intended to coordinate the future management of the Palestinian enclave.

Several world leaders, including those from India, Australia, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, have received invitations to join the Council. Canada, Türkiye, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania have also announced their participation. Additionally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Tô Lâm, the leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party, have agreed to join the initiative.

Participation in the "Board of Peace" is free, though a contribution of one billion dollars guarantees permanent membership. Funds raised will go directly toward implementing the Board's mandate, including rebuilding Gaza's infrastructure.

