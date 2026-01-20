Russia insists that Ukraine not become a member of NATO — Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: still from the video

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia will insist that Ukraine does not become a NATO member. He emphasized that NATO remains the Kremlin’s most consistent argument for justifying its aggression against Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov made the remarks while speaking in Davos on Tuesday, January 20, according to Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets, reporting from the scene.

Budanov on Russia's fears over Ukraine's NATO membership

Budanov noted that NATO has been the Kremlin's most enduring justification for aggression against Ukraine. He said Moscow will continue to push for Ukraine to maintain a non-aligned status.

"For the Russian Federation, this is the most consistent argument it has used for years — and I want to remind everyone, for already 12 years — to justify the invasion of Ukraine. It began with the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to Russia's logic, NATO poses an ideological and existential threat to Russia's existence. So will Russia insist that Ukraine not become a NATO member? It absolutely will. What will come of this? Let's see," Budanov said.

