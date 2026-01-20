What is Zelensky's stance on Trump's Board of Peace?

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on reports that Ukraine has been invited to join the so-called Board of Peace, which is reportedly being initiated by Donald Trump's team. Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has received the invitation and that it is currently being processed by Ukrainian diplomats.

Zelensky made this statement while speaking with journalists.

Zelensky is surprised by certain countries' participation in the Board of Peace

The president emphasized that Russia is Ukraine's direct enemy and Belarus is its ally in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The head of state said that he currently finds it difficult to imagine Ukraine and Russia being in the same international organization, regardless of its name or declared purpose. He added that this issue is not limited to the Board of Peace initiative because, according to Ukraine, Russia is a state that wages and supports war.

"Honestly, I'm still having a hard time imagining how we can be in any council with Russia. This has nothing to do with the Board of Peace. Russia is simply about the war board. Belarus is with them. Specifically, the Lukashenko regime," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

