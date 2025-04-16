Ukrainian became Miss USA-2025 — Who is Adriana Pushchak

Adriana Pushchak. Photo: instagram/adriana.push

Adriana Pushchak, a Ukrainian native of Drohobych, Lviv region, won the Miss USA 2025 beauty pageant for the first time in history. The final of the contest lasted from April 9 to 12.

This was reported by Adriana Pushchak on her Instagram.

The Ukrainian became Miss USA 2025.

"I became Miss Petite Universe USA 2025 (yes, I am Miss USA!). A year ago, I couldn't even imagine that I would enter the stage of a beauty pageant in America, and today I am holding the main crown of my category — Miss Petite University USA," wrote the winner.

According to her, women over 30 years old and up to 167 cm tall competed in this pageant. In addition, she won the title of First Vice Miss USA Universe and was among the top three in the People's Choice nomination.

"This victory is not just for me. It is for every girl who doubted herself. For every girl who was afraid to start over. You can do anything. This victory shows that it's never too late. That from any height you can climb to the highest peak," emphasized Adriana Pushchak.

It is known that the finals of this competition took place from April 9 to 12. Girls from different states of the USA participated and competed in four categories. The finalists demonstrated not only their external beauty, but also their acting skills, attitude, charisma, intelligence and strength of spirit.

Adriana moved to the United States after the war and lives there with her 9-year-old daughter. She lost six kilos to participate in the contest.

