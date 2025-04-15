The White House comments on Trump's possible visit to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House has commented on the possible visit of US President Donald Trump to Ukraine. This happened after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited the US leader to come to Kyiv.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on this on Tuesday, April 15.

Advertisement

Will Trump come to Ukraine — the White House answered

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said she has no information on a possible visit to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump.

"I certainly don't have any plans to share on a potential trip to Ukraine," Levitt said in response to a journalist's question about whether Trump is ready to accept Volodymyr Zelensky's offer to travel to Ukraine.

The press secretary noted that she had not spoken to the US president about whether he had seen Zelensky's proposal. Although Levitt is convinced that he has.

" I haven't spoken to him about it. I can ask him what he thinks," summarized the White House spokeswoman.

In an interview with CBS News, Volodymyr Zelensky invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine. The President wants the US leader to see with his own eyes what Putin has done.

"We respect your position," he said in English, in an invitation directed to Mr. Trump, "but, please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead".

As a reminder, negotiations on a ceasefire in the Black Sea between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Ankara today and tomorrow.

Also, Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, called on the American leader to provide Ukraine with more weapons and air defense systems. He noted that he had previously been "brainwashed by fake news".