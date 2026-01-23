The European Commission revealed five key directions for the restoration of Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the key provisions of the "Prosperity Package" for Ukraine. This package is intended to serve as the foundation for Ukraine's economic recovery once hostilities have ended. She stated that the document is based on the World Bank's assessment of Ukraine's needs and represents a joint vision for Ukraine's future from Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union.

Ukrinform reports.

Ursula von der Leyen presented key areas of the Prosperity Plan

European Commission President explained that the Prosperity Package involves a comprehensive approach to reconstruction and economic growth. This includes creating more favorable conditions for businesses, implementing reforms that strengthen market competition, and accelerating Ukraine's integration into the EU's single market.

There is a particular focus on attracting investments and coordinating private financial donors to ensure the effective use of resources. Another important component of the package is fighting corruption and modernizing the state administration.

"It seems that we can only strengthen Ukraine's prosperity once a ceasefire or peace is achieved. We are talking about a single document that represents the collective vision of Ukrainians, Americans, and Europeans regarding Ukraine's future after the war," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She also announced that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the creation of a unified prosperity system are in the final stage.

