Main News of the day Trump supports the idea of a free trade zone with Ukraine

Trump supports the idea of a free trade zone with Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 January 2026 12:54
Zelensky comments on free trade zone with the U.S.
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

During his meeting with President Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the two leaders discussed the possibility of establishing a free trade zone between the United States and Ukraine. According to Zelensky, Trump supported the initiative, which could significantly help Ukrainian businesses.

Zelensky made this statement in response to questions from journalists.

Trump's stance on free trade with Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the details of the potential agreement still need to be worked out, but the proposal is important for Ukraine. He emphasized that Trump confirmed his willingness to move forward in this direction.

"We'll look at the details later, of course, but we're grateful for the offer. Trump confirmed again that Ukraine will receive it," said Zelensky.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump Ukraine economy free trade
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
