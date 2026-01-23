Zelensky: Ukrainian army is key to Europe's joint defense forces

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian army could form the foundation for future European Union forces. Europe can prepare the financial resources necessary to maintain its military potential.

On Friday, January 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed journalists of this during a chat with the Office of the President.

Ukraine has the largest and most experienced army in Europe

The President noted that today Ukraine has the largest and most experienced army in Europe, with real combat experience gained during the full-scale war.

"This requires legal, bureaucratic, and financial steps. Right now, we don’t have time for that because we are fully focused on the front line. After the war ends, we will certainly join this structure," he said.

In addition, the head of state added that the formation of unified European forces is realistic within a three-to-five-year timeframe. However, this depends on political will and the readiness of European countries to act quickly.

Zelensky said that Russia plans to expand its army to 2.5–3 million personnel by 2030.

"This is not an assumption — these are their documents and real steps. And based on the pace we see, this is possible," he said.

As of now, the Russian army already has at least 1.5 million troops.

"Without the Ukrainian army, without nearly one million Ukrainians with wartime experience, such forces are impossible. Ukraine has effectively become the traffic light that stopped Russia's war machine. But a red light cannot stay on forever — help is needed," the President said.

