Trump reacts to Putin's asset offer to the Board of Peace

Trump reacts to Putin’s asset offer to the Board of Peace

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 January 2026 11:11
Putin offers assets to the Board of Peace, Trump responds
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump called the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin allocating $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to the "Council for Peace" interesting. Trump believes that if Putin does so, it will be "great."

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE, which cites a White House broadcast.

What did Trump say about Putin's idea to allocate funds from frozen Russian assets?

During his gaggles with the press, Trump was asked if he would allow Putin to use Russia's frozen assets to pay for an entry fee into the "Board of Peace."

The U.S. leader responded that he did not have all the information but had heard about the proposal.

"He's going to join the Board of Peace, and he's going to make a contribution of a billion dollars. Yeah. By using his money. I mean, if he's using his money, that's great. I think it's important to have everybody in," Trump said.

Read more:

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
