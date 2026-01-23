Trump removed Canada from the list of invited countries in the Board of Peace

Donald Trump, President of the United States. Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation to the "Board of Peace," which Trump initiated. In his statement, Trump described the council as the most prestigious format for world leaders to collaborate, and said it should play a key role in resolving international conflicts. Trump explicitly stated that the invitation for Canada to join has been withdrawn and emphasized that the decision has been finalized.

Trump announced this decision on the social network Truth Social.

Trump changed his mind about inviting Canada to the "Board of Peace"

The catalyst for this decision was Carney's statement on January 20 during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Canadian prime minister claimed that the "world order is broken." In response, Donald Trump publicly remarked that, in his words, Canada largely "exists thanks to the United States."

Donald Trump's message. Photo: screenshot

According to Trump's proposal, the "Board of Peace" should focus on stabilizing Gaza, rebuilding its infrastructure, and finding solutions to other global conflicts.

Additionally, according to the charter of the body reviewed by Reuters, Trump secured lifetime rule — he will remain the head of the Council even if he stops serving as President of the United States.

