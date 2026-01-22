Trump's speech at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The Board of Peace, initiated by the United States, will collaborate with the United Nations. Many other countries will also join.

President Donald Trump announced this during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter, reports Euronews.

Signing ceremony at Davos

In his speech, Trump noted that today's day had been a long time coming.

"We're going to have peace in the world. And we're all stars. Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," Trump said in his opening speech.

Yet "many good things are happening" and the threats around the world "are really calming down," the US president said.

During his speech, Trump noted that the world is richer, safer, and much more peaceful than it was just a year ago. He also emphasized that he had resolved eight wars and would soon end the war in Ukraine.

The leaders of the countries have already begun signing membership documents for the Board of Peace. The first signatories were Argentina's president, Javier Milei, and Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

