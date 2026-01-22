Witkoff announced a new round of negotiations in UAE

Steve Witkoff. Photo: AP News

After the meeting in Moscow, peace talks on the war in Ukraine will continue in Abu Dhabi. The date of Steve Witkoff's travel to Russia has been revealed.

He made this announcement during the Ukrainian Breakfast at the Ukrainian House in Davos, which was organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

The next country to host negotiations

According to Witkoff, his trip to Moscow is planned for tonight and will be short, without an overnight stay. Afterwards, the American delegation will travel immediately to Abu Dhabi, where they will continue working on the peace process.

He emphasized the importance of convening working groups in Abu Dhabi to continue the discussions. According to the special envoy, this stage is crucial for advancing the negotiation process and developing practical solutions.

