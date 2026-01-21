Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine — when

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine — when

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 January 2026 21:31
Keith Kellogg plans to come to Ukraine: when to expect the U.S. Special Envoy
Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Photo: Screenshot from video

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg is planning a visit to Ukraine. He is expected to visit Kyiv in a few weeks.

Kellogg announced this on Wednesday, January 21, in response to a question from Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE journalist.

Advertisement

What is known about Keith Kellogg's plans to visit Ukraine?

In an interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets today, January 21, Keith Kellogg said that he could visit Ukraine in a few weeks.

According to the United States' special envoy, the visit is possible after the planned trip to Japan.

"Probably in about a month and a half. My daughter was just there for two weeks. So we have to go to Japan for two weeks, and then we'll come to you," Kellogg said.

Read more:

USA Ukraine politicians war in Ukraine Keith Kellogg Davos Summit 2026
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information