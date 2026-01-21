Keith Kellogg plans to come to Ukraine: when to expect the U.S. Special Envoy

Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Photo: Screenshot from video

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg is planning a visit to Ukraine. He is expected to visit Kyiv in a few weeks.

Kellogg announced this on Wednesday, January 21, in response to a question from Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE journalist.

What is known about Keith Kellogg's plans to visit Ukraine?

In an interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets today, January 21, Keith Kellogg said that he could visit Ukraine in a few weeks.

According to the United States' special envoy, the visit is possible after the planned trip to Japan.

"Probably in about a month and a half. My daughter was just there for two weeks. So we have to go to Japan for two weeks, and then we'll come to you," Kellogg said.

