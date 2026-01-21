Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky to meet with Trump in Davos — when

Zelensky to meet with Trump in Davos — when

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 January 2026 20:07
Zelensky to meet with Trump in Davos — when
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Davos on Thursday, January 22. He is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump there.

Axios reported this, citing a Ukrainian official.

Advertisement

Trump-Zelensky meeting

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump is expected to take place on the eve of White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's trip to Moscow, where they plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both meetings will focus on discussing Donald Trump's peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine.

According to sources at Novyny.LIVE, the Ukrainian president is currently in Kyiv.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations Donald Trump Steve Witkoff Davos Summit 2026
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information