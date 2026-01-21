Zelensky to meet with Trump in Davos — when

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Davos on Thursday, January 22. He is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump there.

Axios reported this, citing a Ukrainian official.

Advertisement

Trump-Zelensky meeting

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump is expected to take place on the eve of White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's trip to Moscow, where they plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both meetings will focus on discussing Donald Trump's peace plan for resolving the war in Ukraine.

According to sources at Novyny.LIVE, the Ukrainian president is currently in Kyiv.

Read more: