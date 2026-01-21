Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump says Zelensky and Putin are near a deal

Trump says Zelensky and Putin are near a deal

Publication time 21 January 2026 19:13
Trump revealed when Putin and Zelensky could sign the peace agreement
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reached a point where they can meet and reach an agreement to end the war. Trump plans to discuss this with Zelensky today.

The U.S. president made this statement on Wednesday, January 21, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump explained why negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are so difficult

He said that the Ukrainian and Russian leaders would be foolish not to sign an agreement.

"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid," he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States described the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as very difficult. They often fall through due to the positions of the parties involved. 

"Now what happens is often times we'll have a deal with Russia. Russia set and President Zelensky will not do it. You saw that when he was in the Oval Office. I was not happy. And then we'll have President Zelensky wants to make a deal and Putin doesn't want to make the deal. It's a very difficult balance," he added.

negotiations Donald Trump Ukraine war in Ukraine russia Davos Summit 2026
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
