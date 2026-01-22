Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky says when security guarantees will be signed

Publication time 22 January 2026 20:53
Security guarantees for Ukraine: Zelensky says when they will be signed
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the document on security guarantees from the United States has been prepared. However, it can only be signed after the war ends.

Zelensky made this statement while speaking with journalists at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, January 22.

Zelensky about security guarantees

According to Zelensky, copies of the document are currently in Kyiv and Washington.

"When we spoke with the American team and the President of the United States today, we all agreed that the security guarantees are ready. The document is ready, but it will be signed only after the war ends," the president said.

He added that the document will first be signed by the presidents of the United States and Ukraine and then ratified by Congress and the Verkhovna Rada.

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
