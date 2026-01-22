Zelensky announced a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on January 22, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The meeting is expected to take place on Friday, January 23, in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelensky made this announcement during his speech at the Davos Forum on Thursday, January 22.

During his Davos speech, President Zelensky announced the "first trilateral meeting" of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

In Davos, the leader responded to a question by saying that, to his understanding, the first trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine will take place tomorrow and the day after.

According to Zelensky, the meeting will take place in the United Arab Emirates and was initiated by Washington.

"I hope the Emirates are aware of this. Sometimes we receive surprises from the American side," he added.

