Zelensky proposed creating a new union to protect Europe

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the formation of a "United Armed Forces" in Europe. He believes that such a union is the only thing that can truly protect the continent.

Zelensky announced this during his speech at the Davos summit on Thursday, January 22.

Advertisement

The creation of the United Armed Forces of Europe

Zelensky emphasized that current security mechanisms, including NATO, are ineffective against direct aggression.

"If Putin decides to take Lithuania or strike Poland, who will respond? Who will respond?" — he asked.

According to the president, these forces could protect the entire European continent and ensure a quick, coordinated response to any threat.

In his speech, the Ukrainian president emphasized that Europe must learn to protect itself.

"Today, Europe relies only on the belief that if danger comes, NATO will act. But no one has really seen the alliance in action," Zelensky said.

Additionally, he stated that Ukraine is also prepared to join this union.

"We are ready to help others become stronger than they are now. We are ready to be part of a Europe that truly matters. A Europe of real power, great power. Today, we need that power to protect our own independence. But you need Ukraine's independence, too, because tomorrow you may have to defend your way of life," he said.

Read more: