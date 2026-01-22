Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump and Zelensky had "good" talks in Davos

Trump and Zelensky had "good" talks in Davos

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 January 2026 19:05
Trump-Zelensky meeting in Davos: key topics
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, January 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in the Davos Forum. There, he met with the President of the United States Donald Trump. No documents were signed during the meeting.

This information was reported by sources at the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Trump-Zelensky's meeting

According to the statement, the President of Ukraine expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting.

The main priority of the negotiations was to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

As a reminder, today in Davos, Zelensky and Trump met. The two leaders spoke for around an hour. Trump described the meeting with Zelensky as "good."

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky USA negotiations Donald Trump Davos Summit 2026
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information