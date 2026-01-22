Trump-Zelensky meeting in Davos: key topics

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, January 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in the Davos Forum. There, he met with the President of the United States Donald Trump. No documents were signed during the meeting.

This information was reported by sources at the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Trump-Zelensky's meeting

According to the statement, the President of Ukraine expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting.

The main priority of the negotiations was to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

As a reminder, today in Davos, Zelensky and Trump met. The two leaders spoke for around an hour. Trump described the meeting with Zelensky as "good."

