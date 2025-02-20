You can't avoid negotiating with Russia — J.D. Vance calls Trump " the President of Peace"

J.D. Vance. Photo: NBC News

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance emphasized that President Donald Trump does not exclude anyone from the peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he expressed his belief that negotiations with Russia are necessary.

Vance said this at the CPAC conference on Thursday, February 20.

Vance explained Trump's policy

"How are you going to end the war unless you are talking to Russia? You have got to talk to everybody involved in the fighting" said Vance.

The US vice president also reiterated Trump's strategic goals, namely to stop the killing and bring lasting peace to Europe so that the war does not break out again in a month.

According to him, peace is in the interests of Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the United States.

Earlier, we reported that the US opposes calling Russia an "aggressor" in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

