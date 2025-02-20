US opposes labeling of Russia as "aggressor" in G7 statement

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US opposes calling Russia an "aggressor" in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The US threatens to disrupt the traditional show of unity.

This was reported by the Financial Times on Thursday, February 20.

US blocks statement on Russian aggression

According to the publication, the Trump administration disagrees with its allies on holding Moscow responsible for the war in Ukraine. In particular, five officials confirmed the information that the United States opposes the use of the term "aggressor" in relation to Russia.

"The US envoys have objected to the phrase "Russian aggression" and similar descriptions that have been used by G7 leaders since 2022 to describe the conflict," the article says.

The US Embassy in Kyiv declined to comment. Instead, an official told the FT that the Americans were indeed blocking the statement, but that they were working on it.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine would not end the war without his participation. He also accused Zelensky of refusing to hold elections in Ukraine, even though the Ukrainian constitution does not allow presidential elections to be held during martial law.

Donald Trump also said that Russia "performed well in the negotiations". According to the American leader, Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine.