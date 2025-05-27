The Vatican is ready to host negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV. Photo: REUTERS

The Vatican has expressed its willingness to host potential negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. However, the Vatican does not intend to mediate this process.

The Secretary of State of the Holy See stated this in an interview with Vatican News.

The Vatican is prepared to facilitate negotiations

"What truly matters is that these negotiations finally begin, because it is urgent to stop the war," he said in response to a question about the likelihood of holding peace talks in the Vatican despite the Russian government's negative reaction.

He added that the first priority should be to achieve a truce to stop the destruction of cities and civilian casualties. The ultimate goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace acceptable to both sides.

In a conversation with Andrea Tornielli, the head of Vatican diplomacy emphasized that the Holy See is fully ready to provide a neutral and secure place for negotiations, as declared by Pope Francis. At the same time, he clarified that mediation is not currently an option: "This was not a mediation — because a mediation must be requested by the parties. In this case, there has only been a public offer of hospitality for a possible meeting".

He also mentioned that other locations are under consideration, including Geneva, in addition to the Vatican. However, he said that the key factor is not the place, but that the negotiations have begun.

"In any event, it is not important where the negotiations between Russians and Ukrainians — negotiations we all hope for — will take place. What truly matters is that these negotiations finally begin, because it is urgent to stop the war," he summarized.

