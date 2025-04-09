Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

In the Western Balkans, particularly in Belgrade, Kosovo, and Sarajevo, alarm bells are ringing again. While Europe's attention has been focused on the war in Ukraine, the situation in the region is gradually deteriorating. Leaders of both the Balkan countries and the United Kingdom have expressed fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use these fissures to further destabilize the region.

This was reported by Politico.

Advertisement

Putin sees the Western Balkans as the "next playground" for invasion

The UK, concerned about the possibility of Russian interference, insists on the integration of all six Western Balkan states into the European Union. This should reduce the Kremlin's influence and stabilize the situation in the region.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized during his visit to the region:"At this time, with war in Europe and seeing the long hand of Russian interference also in the region, you would be a fool if you took your eye off the Western Balkans, where there are still legacy issues that are yet to be overcome".

According to Lemmy, Putin is trying to keep the region in a state of constant instability, using ethnic and religious differences to increase his influence. Thus, the question of EU membership for these countries is becoming not only economically but also geopolitically important. The problems facing the Western Balkans, such as the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the separatist policies of Milorad Dodik or the mutual accusations between Serbia and Kosovo, make this process even more difficult.

Experts believe that the Kremlin may try to exploit these contradictions for its own strategic purposes, increasing destabilization in the region, which also poses a threat to the security of the EU. A British official noted that if the Balkan countries do not step up their efforts to join the EU, they risk remaining in Russia's sphere of influence, which will only deepen their isolation.

Despite its political backsliding and close ties to Russia, Serbia still aspires to join the EU. However, the accession process is complicated by the authoritarian tendencies of the government under President Aleksandar Vucic and high levels of corruption. The protests that swept Belgrade after the Novi Sad tragedy, in which 16 people were killed when a canopy at a renovated train station collapsed, were an expression of dissatisfaction with the government. Students and activists are protesting against corrupt deals and developments linked to Donald Trump's family.

Earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned amid mass protests.

We reported that on April 10, new talks between Russia and the United States will take place in Istanbul.