Zelensky’s big Press Conference’s date by the Presidential Office

21 February 2025 14:12
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" — press conference by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 23
President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: RBC-Ukraine
On the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" will be held. It will be attended by the Heads of State Institutions.

The Office of the President (OP) reported it. 

Zelensky’s press conference

According to the Office of the President, the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" will be held on Sunday, February 23. The event will be attended by the Heads of State Institutions.

"The forum will conclude with a press conference by the President of Ukraine," it is said in the statement.

The exact time and location of the forum will be specified in the confirmation email that accredited journalists will receive.

Earlier we reported that the United Nations considers Volodymyr Zelensky to be the legitimate Head of State. The UN made the statement amid criticism of the President of the United States Donald Trump.

We also wrote about how European leaders reacted to the President of the United States Donald Trump’s words about Zelensky.

