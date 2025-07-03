Ukraine is getting closer to EU membership, — Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa. Photo: Reuters

Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, expressed confidence in Ukraine's European future. Despite the difficult conditions of war, he noted that the country has demonstrated impressive progress in reforms.

Costa made this statement at a press conference on Thursday, July 3.

Ukraine is getting closer to EU membership

Costa emphasized that the European Commission has positively assessed Ukraine's efforts, opening the way for further rapprochement with the European Union.

"And for sure we have reached the conditions to move forward with the ongoing negotiation process to the accession to the European Union," Costa said.

In conclusion, Costa emphasized that the EU looks forward to Ukraine becoming a full member of the European community in the future.

