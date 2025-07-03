Ukraine's air defense will be strengthened by interceptor drones, Zelensky

Ukrainian officials during the signing of a defense agreement with the United States. Photo: Office of the President

On Thursday, July 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new joint production facility with partners from the United States to produce hundreds of thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles this year.

The Ukrainian leader revealed this information to reporters during his visit to Denmark.

US and Ukraine to launch coproduction of drones

"Today, we are signing a co-production document between Ukraine and the United States," said Zelensky.

According to the president, the main focus of this collaboration is on interceptor drones, which have already demonstrated their effectiveness on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We have tested them in several companies, and now we have a serious contract. We look forward to the opportunity to shoot down Shahed attack drones in large quantities," he added.

The president also mentioned that this agreement will grant Ukrainian companies access to their American partners' advanced technologies, significantly accelerating the scaling of drone production.

For reference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Denmark on July 3.

