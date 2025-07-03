Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky lands in Denmark — what's the purpose of his visit?

Zelensky lands in Denmark — what's the purpose of his visit?

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 July 2025 14:37
Zelensky attends Denmark's EU presidency ceremony
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

On Thursday, July 3, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Denmark on a visit. The Head of State will attend the opening ceremony of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

 

Zelensky's visit to Denmark

Zelensky arrived in Denmark, where he would take part in the opening ceremony of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union. The event would be attended by the royal family, members of the Danish government, and European politicians.

During the visit, the Head of State would meet with representatives of European institutions and high-ranking officials.

As a reminder, the details of Zelensky's conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, which took place on May 2, have been revealed.

Zelensky also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul.

Volodymyr Zelensky Denmark president Council of Europe visit
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
