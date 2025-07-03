Zelensky attends Denmark's EU presidency ceremony

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

On Thursday, July 3, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Denmark on a visit. The Head of State will attend the opening ceremony of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Zelensky's visit to Denmark

Zelensky arrived in Denmark, where he would take part in the opening ceremony of the country's presidency of the Council of the European Union. The event would be attended by the royal family, members of the Danish government, and European politicians.

During the visit, the Head of State would meet with representatives of European institutions and high-ranking officials.

