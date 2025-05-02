Zelensky had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark — the main topics of the dialogue

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. They talked about how to do more to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.

It was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky on X on May 2.

Zelensky's conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark

Zelensky described the conversation with the Prime Minister as "good" and "productive". According to him, the leaders discussed how to further help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.

The President emphasized that the parties understand what steps are needed to make work with partners even more effective and agreed to work on this together.

"I shared our recent diplomatic results and the joint efforts of Ukrainian, U.S., and European teams. We immediately supported the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Now Moscow must do the same—stop the attacks and killings, and finally show readiness to move toward peace," it is said in the statement.

Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked Mette, as she is ready to support all proposals and put in maximum effort.

