Russian attack on Ukrainian cities — Zelensky reacted

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Russian troops attacked the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions. Rescue operations are still underway in some of these cities.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the nighttime strikes on X.

Shelling of Ukraine on May 1

For example, in Odesa, the rubble of the building that was hit by the Russian drone at night is being cleared. At the same time, many fires were reported in the city, and Russia launched 21 drones. There have been reports of deaths as a result of the strikes, and all the injured are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were also under strike at night. Rescuers are still fighting a fire in the Kharkiv region.

In total, Russian troops used 170 drones against Ukraine overnight, including more than 100 "shaheds".

Zelensky noted that Russia has been ignoring the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire for more than 50 days. Ukraine has also put forward proposals to stop striking civilian infrastructure and to establish a long-lasting silence in the sky, at sea, and on land.

"Russia has responded to all this with new shelling and new assaults. That is why a strong push for diplomacy is needed — continued pressure on Russia is essential to force it into silence and negotiations," he noted.

The President believes that effective sanctions will give Russia an incentive to end the war, and the more effective the Ukrainian Air Defense System is, the more lives will be saved and the faster long-term security will be guaranteed.

As a reminder, Zelensky announced the completion of rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which were carried out as a result of the attack on the night of 24 April. As a result of this attack, 13 people were killed and almost 90 were injured.

Also, as a result of the attack on the residential building in Pavlohrad, the father and his daughter were burned alive.