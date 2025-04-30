Zelensky states Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported another large-scale night attack by Russia on Ukrainian cities on the night of April 30. According to him, the enemy launched more than 100 attack drones last night alone, bringing the total number since the beginning of the week to 375, of which more than 190 are Shahed drones.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about it on X.

Zelensky calls on Ukraine's partners to strengthen Air Defense

Kharkiv suffered the most, with over 45 people injured in two waves of attacks, including two children. The youngest of the victims was only five years old. Russian drones hit residential areas, damaging high-rise buildings, a school, and a hospital — 13 civilian objects in total. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy.

In Dnipro, the strike resulted in a casualty — one person was killed and another was injured. The shelling again targeted civilian infrastructure.

Victims of the shelling. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region

Rescuers bring out the affected people. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

In Dobropillya, the Russian drone hit a mine building, damaging buses and cars. There is also an injured person.

The fire in Kharkiv. Photo: The State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Zelensky emphasized that such air aggression by Russia continues every day, and that is why, in his opinion, the world should not only express concern but also act decisively.

The President emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs additional Air Defense Systems to stop terrorist attacks from the air.

"That is why pressure on Russia is needed — strong additional sanctions that will actually work. It must be pressure, not just words or attempts at persuasion, that forces Russia to cease fire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, from Europe, from everyone in the world who believes there is no place for war on this planet. To protect our people, we need additional air defense systems that will make Russia's aerial terror impossible," Zelensky said.

As a reminder, Zelensky announced the completion of rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which were carried out as a result of the attack on the night of 24 April. As a result of this attack, 13 people were killed and almost 90 were injured.

Also, as a result of the attack on the residential building in Pavlohrad, the father and his daughter were burned alive.