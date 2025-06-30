Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 30 June 2025 19:07
Zelensky talks with Germany's FM — key points
Volodymyr Zelensky and Johann Wadephul. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

On Monday, June 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul. The Head of State thanked him for his support.

It was reported by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE Halyna Ostapovets.

The meeting between Zelensky and Wadephul

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude for the country's unwavering support. According to him, Germany provides the most assistance in Europe.

"During our discussions with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and Minister Pistorius, we focused on domestic production in Ukraine, especially long-range drones and our other capabilities," Zelensky noted.

He hopes that most of the money allocated by Germany can be focused specifically on Ukrainian production.

"We are also grateful for the support of the 18th sanctions package against Russian aggression. I know that European leaders are very close to this package. I know that there are some misunderstandings with official Budapest," Zelensky noted. 

According to him, it is precisely because of the sanctions that the Russian economy will suffer. The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is behaving very diplomatically and constructively, and is not responding to Hungary's actions. 

"We would like to remain in the union of partners and friends," Zelensky said.

As a reminder, after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which took place on Friday, June 27, Zelensky called for stronger international sanctions against Russia to end the war and achieve real peace.

Zelensky also commented on the results of the European Council meeting, thanking partners for their strong support.

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany MFA Ukraine politicians
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
