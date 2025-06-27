Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky: Key decisions made at EU Council meeting

Zelensky: Key decisions made at EU Council meeting

Publication time 27 June 2025 16:46
Zelensky thanks the EU for support on security and sanctions
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Key words Ukraine is moving towards integration with the European Union

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on the results of the European Council meeting, thanking partners for their strong support. According to him, some really important decisions were made, both in terms of security assistance and increasing pressure on the aggressor country.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on his channel on X.

Ukraine is moving towards integration with the European Union

The Head of State noted that despite the full-scale war, Ukraine is not stopping in its European integration aspirations. According to Zelensky, decisions are being implemented in the country that bring it closer to membership in the European Union.

"Even in times of war, we are making and implementing decisions that bring us closer to EU accession," Zelensky said. 

He emphasized that the current situation requires unity not only from Ukraine but also from all member states of the European Union, as well as countries that share the idea of European integration.

Zelensky also thanked the heads of European institutions — the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen — for their leadership and support.

"I thank the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for their leadership, and we keep working to strengthen each other. Together we defend common values and fight for peace," Zelensky summarized. 

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky made several statements at the European Council Summit in Brussels. 

Volodymyr Zelensky European Union Ukraine war European Council
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
