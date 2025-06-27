Zelensky thanks the EU for support on security and sanctions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on the results of the European Council meeting, thanking partners for their strong support. According to him, some really important decisions were made, both in terms of security assistance and increasing pressure on the aggressor country.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on his channel on X.

Advertisement

Ukraine is moving towards integration with the European Union

The Head of State noted that despite the full-scale war, Ukraine is not stopping in its European integration aspirations. According to Zelensky, decisions are being implemented in the country that bring it closer to membership in the European Union.

"Even in times of war, we are making and implementing decisions that bring us closer to EU accession," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the current situation requires unity not only from Ukraine but also from all member states of the European Union, as well as countries that share the idea of European integration.

Zelensky also thanked the heads of European institutions — the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen — for their leadership and support.

"I thank the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for their leadership, and we keep working to strengthen each other. Together we defend common values and fight for peace," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky made several statements at the European Council Summit in Brussels.