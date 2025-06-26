What Zelensky said in his speech at the European Council summit on June 26

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky Photo: REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/Pool

On Thursday, June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Council summit in Brussels, where he emphasized that the war is ongoing and that Russia should face tough sanctions.

The full speech is available at the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky's address to the European Council Session in Brussels

Sanctions

Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that sanctions against Russia are still one of the most effective tools for curbing its aggression. He said that a strong 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is needed now.

The key targets should be Russia’s oil trade, its shadow tanker fleet, Russian banks and other financial instruments, and the supply chains that bring equipment or parts for making weapons. Some European companies are still sending critical components to Russia. These end up in missiles and other weapons used to kill us, kill Ukrainians. We are identifying these materials and will pass the evidence to your teams. Please pay attention to this," the Ukrainian leader said to the Participants of the European Council Session.

He believes that sanctions should be expanded to include the captains of Russian tankers and the terminals Russia uses to ship oil.

Predictability in assistance from partners

Volodymyr Zelensky said that predictability is one of the most important resources in the modern world. He believes that Russia exerts pressure through unpredictability and chaos, so we must ensure that our defense against Russian aggression remains stable and reliable. This means continuing to freeze Russian assets and using these funds to finance Ukraine's needs.

"We value the EU’s SAFE program — Security Action for Europe — and really believe that Ukraine should be a full part of it. After all, we have the most up-to-date, battlefield-tested knowledge of which weapons work best. Ukraine should take part in joint defense purchases — from both EU and Ukrainian producers. Our defense industries can work as one system that builds security for all of Europe. And this will happen," said Volodymyr Zelensky in the address.

The process of Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Ukrainian leader added that Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations to join the EU. Therefore, it is only fair that we receive clear signals from the EU recognizing our progress.

Zelensky said what is needed now is a clear political signal that Ukraine is firmly on the European path and that Europe is keeping its promises. He added that any delay by the EU at this stage could set a global precedent of doubting Europe's words and commitments.

"We are doing our part. It’s fair to expect a positive response. So opening Cluster One "Fundamentals" in the negotiation process could be more than just a technical step. It would be a political decision that defines Ukraine’s future integration with Europe. Please support this. And we are working to be ready on all clusters this year," підкреслив глава держави.

In closing, he added that today's talks are about more than just politics; they provide motivation, support, and strength to the men and women defending their families and our independence from Russia's criminal and unprovoked war.

"And the stronger your decisions – the stronger our defense, and the closer we are to ending Russia’s aggression. Please keep that in mind. Thank you again!" said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in conclusion.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky held a key meeting with leaders of the E5 group — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.