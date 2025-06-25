Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky shows Trump battlefield maps at NATO summit

Zelensky shows Trump battlefield maps at NATO summit

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 21:36
Zelensky shows Trump frontline maps and Russian POW deception
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Presidential Office
Zelensky presents Trump with maps of the battlefield

On Wednesday, June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. During the meeting, Zelensky presented battlefield maps and evidence that Russia, during a recent body exchange, handed over its own soldiers while claiming they were Ukrainian defenders.

That’s according to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets reporting from the NATO summit in The Hague, and a post by Volodymyr Zelensky on X.

Zelensky Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Zelensky presents Trump with maps of the battlefield

During their meeting, Zelensky showed Trump documentation revealing that Russia had passed off its own fallen soldiers as Ukrainian troops during a recent exchange of bodies.

In addition, the Ukrainian president shared battlefield maps that demonstrate the actual frontline situation, exposing how Russia's supposed "successes" are heavily exaggerated by its propaganda.

"I also informed the President about how the technical team’s meetings in Istanbul went, as well as the exchanges of prisoners and the fallen. Russia handed over the bodies of its own troops. Forensic examinations are currently being carried out in Kyiv to identify their relatives," Zelensky noted.

He also added that they discussed the current battlefield developments: "Putin is definitely not winning. I presented the President with the facts about what is really happening on the ground."

Previously, we reported that the UK will supply Ukraine with 350 missiles using frozen Russian assets.

We also covered the Dutch prime minister’s announcement of new air defense and drone support for Ukraine.

