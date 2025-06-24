NATO to announce drone and air defence aid for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof. Photo: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, said that the North Atlantic Alliance is getting ready to make a big announcement about giving Ukraine more support, especially with drones, missiles, and air defence systems. According to him, it's about some serious military help that will be officially announced soon.

He made this statement on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, where our correspondent Halyna Ostapovets is working.

NATO Summit may announce new support package for Ukraine

Scoff emphasized that the current NATO Summit sent a clear and unambiguous message: support for Ukraine remains unchanged and comprehensive. It concerns financial, economic, and military assistance, which the allies are ready to continue on an ongoing basis.

"I hope that this Summit will clearly show that we fully support Ukraine — financially, economically, and militarily. I think that an even stronger statement on drones, missiles, and air defence will be made later," the Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasized.

As a reminder, the first day of the NATO Summit began in The Hague, Netherlands.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, plans to meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.