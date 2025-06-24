NATO Summit opens in The Hague — top issues on day one

Preparations for the NATO Summit in The Hague. Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

On June 24, the two-day NATO Summit begins in The Hague, accompanied by the Public Forum organized by the Alliance in cooperation with the Dutch Government. The main topics of this year's meeting are strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense system, expanding defense investments, developing cooperation with the European Union, and long-term support for Ukraine in the war and reconstruction.

Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets will be present at the NATO Summit and will provide timely coverage of everything that happens at the event.

NATO Summit in The Hague — agenda for June 24

The discussions will focus on strengthening the resilience of democratic societies, a joint response to terrorist threats, fair distribution of the financial burden among member states, and the formation of a new transatlantic consensus on security.

Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte is expected to speak, as is the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, and several leading politicians, experts, and military leaders. Among the main issues are NATO's role in European security, joint action with the EU, the position of the United States, and the strategic future of the Alliance.

Volodymyr Zelensky has several meetings scheduled

Novyny.LIVE correspondent Halyna Ostapovets reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, would also take part in the Summit events.

He has a busy schedule, including meetings with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro, and his speech before the Dutch Parliament.

The topics of his talks are expected to include deepening defense cooperation, providing military assistance, creating conditions for a just peace, and supporting international security.

