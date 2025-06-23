Zelensky reveals key outcomes of UK Parliament talks

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, and the Speaker of the House of Lords, John McFall, during his visit to the UK. During the talks, the parties discussed further cooperation between Ukraine and the UK, as well as joint efforts to achieve peace and counter Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on X on Monday, June 23.

Everything we know about Zelensky's talks in the British Parliament

Zelensky thanked the British Parliament, government, and people for their strong and consistent support for Ukraine during the war. According to him, the parties discussed the role of parliaments in making key political decisions, strengthening transatlantic unity, and the importance of sanctions pressure on Russia.

The President also emphasized the importance of unlocking the potential of friendship and partnership between states.

"We see the developments unfolding in the world and the threats they pose to us. It is important to maintain unity and work together to ensure stability and security," he noted.

Zelenskyy separately thanked for the support of Ukrainians who found refuge in the UK.

"Thousands of Ukrainians indeed feel at home here," the Head of State added.

