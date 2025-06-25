Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day UK arms Ukraine with 350 missiles from frozen Russian assets

UK arms Ukraine with 350 missiles from frozen Russian assets

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 17:01
UK funds Ukraine's air defense using Russian frozen assets
The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. Photo: BEN STANSALL/Pool via REUTERS
Key words Starmer explained why the missiles were bought at the expense of income from Russian assets

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has confirmed London's intention to significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense with the new military aid package. It includes the transfer of 350 ASRAAM air-to-air missiles, which will be financed by interest earned from frozen Russian assets — a total of £70 million.

It was reported by Politico.

Advertisement

Starmer explained why the missiles were bought at the expense of income from Russian assets

Starmer emphasized that it is Russia that must bear the consequences of its illegal aggression, and therefore the use of its frozen assets to support Ukraine is "only fair."

"Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin's barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defense it needs," Keir Starmer stated. 

Speaking at the panel discussion during the Summit, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, warned that Vladimir Putin is interested in shifting the world's focus from Ukraine to Israel and Iran.

According to him, support for Ukraine will remain a matter of national consensus in Britain and has strong public support.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had spoken to Keir Starmer about weapons.

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
