Zelensky meets E5 leaders and NATO Secretary General

Zelensky meets E5 leaders and NATO Secretary General

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 June 2025 21:41
Zelensky discusses air defense and Russia sanctions with E5 leaders
Zelensky at a meeting with the leaders of the E5 countries. Photo: Presidential Office
What is known about Zelensky's talks with E5 leaders

On Wednesday, June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a key meeting with leaders of the E5 group — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland. He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Ukrainian leader shared this information on X.

Advertisement

What is known about Zelensky's talks with E5 leaders

The main topic of discussion was strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

According to Zelensky, special attention was given to air defense systems and tools to intercept Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, which Russia continues to use in attacks against civilian infrastructure.

Another major focus of the talks was increasing pressure on Russia. Zelensky emphasized that Russia is not showing any readiness to end the war — on the contrary, it continues offensive operations. In this context, sanctions are crucial, particularly those targeting the energy and banking sectors, addressing the "shadow fleet," and implementing secondary sanctions.

The president thanked partners for their continued support of the Ukrainian people and armed forces, calling Ukrainian soldiers true heroes. He also highlighted the importance of training missions involving fighter jets and new military aid packages.

Previously, we covered Zelensky’s meeting with Donald Trump during the NATO summit.

We also reported that Zelensky made his first public appearance in a suit since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
