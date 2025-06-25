Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 25 June 2025 11:23
Zelensky appears in classic suit at NATO summit in The Hague
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, June 25, wearing a classic suit—his first such appearance since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The moment was captured in video footage showing the president’s arrival.

Zelensky’s appearance in formal attire

In the footage, the Ukrainian leader is seen stepping out of a car, having swapped his signature military look for a more formal style.

Volodymyr Zelensky in a suit
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

Zelensky wore a jacket, black shirt, and trousers with subtle military features.

Day two of the summit: Zelensky’s agenda

Today, the president is scheduled to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, followed by a plenary session.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian leader will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He will then meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Additionally, Zelensky will participate in a meeting of the E5 format (France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK) with NATO representatives.

As a reminder, we earlier reported that the Dutch Prime Minister pledged new air defense and drone support for Ukraine.

We also noted that Zelensky is scheduled to meet Donald Trump during the NATO summit.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
