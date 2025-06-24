Zelensky and Trump may meet at the NATO Summit — what to expect

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, intends to meet with Donald Trump during the NATO Summit, which will take place on June 24–25. It is expected that the talks may take place tomorrow, but the exact time and format are still being agreed upon.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it in the interview with the Sky News journalist.

Zelensky may hold talks with Donald Trump at the NATO Summit

Zelensky plans to discuss key issues of security support, the future of military-political cooperation, and the role of the United States in guaranteeing Ukraine's defense.

The Office of the President has not yet released details of the Agenda, emphasizing that everything depends on the final agreement of the schedules of both leaders.

As a reminder, the NATO Summit began today, June 24, in The Hague. It is known that the leaders of the countries will discuss.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the outcome of talks in the British Parliament, which took place on Monday, June 23.