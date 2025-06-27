Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky on Russia sanctions and how to end the war

Zelensky on Russia sanctions and how to end the war

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 17:25
Zelensky at NSDC: The world must tighten sanctions on Russia
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: UNIAN
Key words Pressure on Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for stronger international sanctions against Russia to end the war and achieve real peace. Moscow should feel the real and painful consequences of blocking diplomatic initiatives.

The Head of State made this statement after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Friday, June 27.

Pressure on Russia

According to Zelensky, the NSDC has adopted the decision, which sets a clear task for all state institutions — to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure full synchronization of sanctions with international partners.

"We must implement our partners' sanctions packages within our jurisdiction, as well as ensure the enforcement of Ukraine's own sanctions decisions in key global jurisdictions," the President emphasized.

The Head of State emphasized that Russia must feel the real and painful consequences of blocking diplomatic initiatives and prolonging the war.

"EU sanctions, sanctions imposed by other G7 members, sanctions imposed by other countries with which Russia has significant ties — all of this must work at full capacity," Zelensky summarized.

Earlier, we wrote that Australia had imposed new sanctions against Russia. Thirty-seven individuals and seven organisations were added to the list.

Volodymyr Zelensky sanctions against Russia NSDC president war in Ukraine war
Vasylii Naumov - editor
Author
Vasylii Naumov
